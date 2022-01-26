Fali Candé joins FC Metz

After the arrivals of Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik and Ibrahim Amadou this winter, FC Metz is further strengthening its defensive sector with the arrival of the left side of SC Portimonense, Fali Candé. The Guinea-Bissau player has signed up until June 2026 with the Garnets.

Passed by the youth teams of FC Porto and Benfica Lisbon, the 24-year-old defender played 47 Liga Portugal games with Portimonense, scoring 3 goals and delivering 3 assists. The Bissaoguinean international participated in CAN 2022 and was eliminated in the first round with the Djurtus.

[ 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕤𝕗𝕖𝕣𝕥 ]🤝 Welcome to our new recruit!🔥 Fali #Cande💥 Defender✍️ 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣👕 1️⃣3️⃣More info 👇 — FC Metz ☨ (@FCMetz) January 26, 2022