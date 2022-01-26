Menu
Fali Candé joins FC Metz

After the arrivals of Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik and Ibrahim Amadou this winter, FC Metz is further strengthening its defensive sector with the arrival of the left side of SC Portimonense, Fali Candé. The Guinea-Bissau player has signed up until June 2026 with the Garnets.

Passed by the youth teams of FC Porto and Benfica Lisbon, the 24-year-old defender played 47 Liga Portugal games with Portimonense, scoring 3 goals and delivering 3 assists. The Bissaoguinean international participated in CAN 2022 and was eliminated in the first round with the Djurtus.

