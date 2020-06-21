FC Barcelona: 2 weeks away for Frenkie de Jong?

Missing Barca’s last game against Sevilla FC (0-0), Frenkie de Jong (23) is suffering from a muscle injury in his right calf, as announced by the Catalan club earlier on Sunday. The Blaugranas’ press release, however, stated that “the duration of its absence will depend on its evolution”.

According to information from Ace, Quique Setién will have to do without the services of his Dutch international midfielder for at least the next two weeks. Frenkie de Jong should therefore miss, at best, the next four matches of FC Barcelona in La Liga (Athletic Bilbao, Celta Vigo, Atlético de Madrid and villarreal).