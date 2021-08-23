FC Barcelona: a club is still watching Antoine Griezmann!

If we thought that Antoine Griezmann was going to stay in Barcelona for at least one more season, the situation could change …

“He (Ronald Koeman, Editor’s note) wants me to play a more important role, but nothing will change for me, I try to help the team whether in defense or in attack. Wherever he puts me, I will work ”. These were the words of Antoine Griezmann after FC Barcelona’s draw against Athletic on Saturday night (1-1). A meeting during which the French did not particularly shine and still received many criticisms.

One thing is certain, however, FC Barcelona does not want to part with it. Already, because he no longer necessarily needs it financially, since the upcoming departures of Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti should a priori allow Catalan leaders to free up enough payroll to register the Kun Aguero. But also because Ronald Koeman appreciates the French and relies on him.

Simeone insists

Only the famous show El Chiringuito indicates that his future is not necessarily in Barcelona … And for good reason, Atlético de Madrid is always on the spot. After the failed exchange with Saul a few weeks ago, the Colchoneros are still interested in their former player and could therefore return to the attack quickly, especially since the Dusan Vlahovic track fell through. The Spanish champion has never let go of his former number 7.

And that’s good, if he had to leave, Griezmann would only agree to join Atlético de Madrid, as was already the case at the start of the transfer window. It remains to be seen whether the Rojiblancos will attack within a week. And always according to the show, for the Colchoneros, it is also very clear: Antoine Griezmann or nobody. Suffice to say that things can still change for the Mâconnais in the coming days …