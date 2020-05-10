FC Barcelona: a new contender for Jean-Clair Todibo

The contenders are scrambling to welcome Jean-Clair Todibo (20 years old) this summer. The young central defender, who belongs to FC Barcelona, has been on loan at Schalke 04 since January. The former Toulouse player, who has appeared five times in the Bundesliga since arriving in Germany, has already captivated everyone. But the German club, which would like to keep the person concerned, would not have the necessary funds to finalize the transaction. As a result, Todibo may well return to Catalonia at the end of its loan.

If several English clubs would make him soft-eyed, a new suitor would have come forward recently. According to information from Sport, RB Leipzig would be very interested in the Barca player to strengthen its central hinge. In Catalonia, we rub our hands to be able to count so many suitors to snatch Jean-Clair Todibo. The opportunity to make a great economic operation…