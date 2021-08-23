FC Barcelona: agreement with Jordi Alba for a salary cut

This is good news in this complicated start to the season for FC Barcelona. According to information fromEsport3, Jordi Alba has struck a deal with the Blaugranas to cut his current salary and help his management out of what remains one of the worst periods in Barca’s history financially. Nothing has yet been signed, says Catalan radio, but the agreement between the different parties is total.

This is part of the FCB’s goal to reduce its payroll, which notably prevented Lionel Messi from extending his contract this summer. Jordi Alba, named among Barça’s four captains this season (in 4th position) is thus the second player in the squad to agree to make a gesture since the start of the season, after Gerard Pique. The club’s other captains, Sergi Roberto and Sergio Busquets, are expected to quickly reach an agreement with their management, who appear confident on the matter