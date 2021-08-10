FC Barcelona: Alex Collado decides to stay

While FC Barcelona had announced to release Alex Collado to prepare a loan, Sport announces that the 22-year-old attacking midfielder has finally decided to stay in Catalonia for the coming season. He would like to show his worth to Ronald Koeman and try to find a place in the Dutch coach’s squad. The preparation being completed, he will have to try to scratch some playing time at the start of the season if he wishes to enter the rotation of his squad. A meeting is even reportedly scheduled between Collado, Koeman and Mateu Alemany, the club’s general manager, to discuss the Spaniard’s future and the role he can hope for in the Batavian’s plans.

Several clubs were interested in the arrival of Alex Collado in the form of a loan: if Olympique de Marseille, Olympique Lyonnais or Real Betis were mentioned by the Spanish press as potential concerned, Club Bruges was in pole to enlist the number 10 Barça B last season, to no avail. The Masia product did not want to leave Barcelona except for another club playing in the Champions League.