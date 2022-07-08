FC Barcelona and Chelsea prepare a barter of madness

Yesterday, Todd Boehly, new owner of Chelsea, went to Barcelona to discuss with the Blaugrana management several burning issues. The two teams could well achieve a giant barter.

This summer, the Chelsea-Barça axis could well be operating at full speed. Indeed, the two European cadors discuss about several players. Yesterday, the negotiations advanced since Todd Boehly, new owner of the English team, went to Catalonia. The American businessman met with President Joan Laporta, Mateu Alemany (General Manager) and Jordi Cruyff (Technical Secretary). On the menu, a good dinner organized at the Via Veneto restaurant according to Boehly, who confided on his departure that he had eaten well.

The Apzi and Marcos Alonso files are progressing well

But the two parties mainly mentioned the cases of certain players. Several names have thus been put on the table according to the English and Spanish press. On the side of FC Barcelona, ​​​​unsurprisingly, the desired elements are César Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso. The two players have had an agreement with the Culés for a while. The Blues, they seem ready to open the door. Especially since Azpi had negotiated an exit voucher this summer with the former management.

Yesterday, the two clubs therefore made progress on these two issues. Sport explains that Barca are very optimistic and confident that there will be an agreement for the Azpilicueta-Marcos Alonso duo. The idea would be that everything is completed before the summer tour of the Blues organized in the United States. This starts on Saturday. Few financial details have leaked, but The Chiringuito revealed that regarding Azpi, the transfer would be imminent and would cost 3 million euros.

De Jong, Depay, Dest cited on the Chelsea side

However, FC Barcelona, ​​financially tough, would prefer not to spend any money. The idea of ​​an XXL exchange was therefore put on the negotiating table. Which is not to displease Boehly, co-owner of the LA Lakers and used to swapping in the NBA. Thus, the name of Frenkie de Jong, which Thomas Tuchel likes a lot, was cited. The midfielder, who does not necessarily want to leave Barça, is also courted by Manchester United who have the trump card Erik ten Hag up their sleeve. But the Londoners are convinced that they can convince him since they will play the Champions League, unlike MU.

An option also favored by Barça, who should nevertheless recruit the Spanish duo from Chelsea regardless of the purpose of the Frenkie De Jong operation. For his part, the DailyMail indicates that other players being pushed out at Barcelona have been at the heart of the talks. The English publication assures that Sergiño Dest and Memphis Depay were quoted in the conversations. After an hour and a quarter, Todd Boehly left the restaurant and ended his express trip to Barcelona. The culés leaders, very satisfied, left shortly after. “It was an institutional visit”, said Alemany. A visit that nevertheless made it possible to take giant steps on several issues.