FC Barcelona and Juventus have reached an agreement for the Arthur Melo-Miralem Pjanic exchange

By kenyan

According to the press in Italy, Juventus and Barca have reached an agreement to exchange Arthur Melo and Miralem Pjanic.

We are heading towards the end of an endless soap opera. After weeks of negotiations, proposals all more or less far-fetched with formulas of exchanges of players, Juventus and Barca have reached an agreement. In the coming days, Arthur Melo and Miralem Pjanic should cross well, the Brazilian leaving for Piedmont, and the Bosnian heading towards Catalonia. It’s not only La Repubblica who gives the news this Monday. A formalization is even expected very soon. It could take place before June 30.

There is only one thing left to close the deal. The two clubs have not yet fully agreed on the amount to be paid by the Old Lady. The Italian daily explains that Arthur is estimated to be slightly higher at a price (80 million euros) than in Pjanic, which is worth around 70 million euros. Common ground should be found quickly. This difference in price is mainly due to the age of the two men. The Brazilian is not yet 24 years old (he will have them on August 23), when the former Lyon player celebrated his 30th birthday during the lockdown.

Arthur finally agrees to join Juve

The two players agreed that it was not a foregone conclusion. The Auriverde international (17 caps) was not very hot to leave Barca but in the face of The determination of Juventus and the fact that the Catalan leaders pushed him out, he finally accepted this idea. On top of that, he would earn a much higher salary in Italy than in Catalonia. The Turin management promised him 5 million euros per season. That’s double what he’s earning right now.

For Miralem Pjanic, it’s a page that’s turning. Having arrived at Juventus in the summer of 2016 from Roma for 35 million euros, he managed to impose himself despite competition that has always been fierce. A basic man in Allegri’s squad, he has remained so this season with Sarri. Courted by PSG too, it is finally towards Barca that he will leave, a club where he was regularly announced during his career. After Ligue 1 and then Serie A, it is La Liga that he is about to discover. And here, too, the competition will be tough.

