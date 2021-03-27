FC Barcelona and Real Madrid want to recover a Valencia nugget for free

It’s no secret that FC Barcelona is undergoing reconstruction. After the elections at the beginning of March, the Catalan club can now focus on rebuilding its squad. A workforce that the leaders seek to rejuvenate with some very young talents. But Real Madrid are also on the lookout for all the good moves. According to information from Sport, Mateu Alemany, the new director of football at Barça, would like to get Fabio Blanco back.

The very promising 17-year-old striker is considered a great prospect for Spanish football in Valencia. Presented as the new Ferran Torres, who left for Manchester City, Blanco is at the end of his contract next June. He could therefore engage freely with the club of his choice. An opportunity that the Blaugranas do not want to miss. With the club’s financial difficulties, Barça want to try more shots like Pedri’s. The daily AS specifies that Real Madrid are also attentive to the situation of the player. The Merengues would like to integrate him first into the reserve team.