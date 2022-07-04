FC Barcelona and Stade Rennais close to completing the transfer of Samuel Umtiti

In search of a new challenge, Samuel Umtiti approaches Stade Rennais.

A dream of Gone. This summer, Samuel Umtiti had the secret hope of finding Olympique Lyonnais, his training club and his favorite club. The idea was to return to the residents of Groupama Stadium as did his friends Alexandre Lacazette and Corentin Tolisso this summer. But the “Gang des Lyonnais” should not reform completely. Indeed, Big Sam should join another tricolor club.

A few days ago, The Team revealed that Stade Rennais was thinking of the 2018 world champion to replace Nayef Aguerd, who left for West Ham. But according to Mundo Deportivo, we are well beyond simple interest. Indeed, the Catalan publication ensures that the negotiations are very advanced between the Bretons and Samuel Umtiti.

A deal closed this week?

MD specifies that FC Barcelona and Stade Rennais are finalizing the details of the operation and that they hope to complete his transfer this week. The player would have already given his consent. But that’s not all. While Barça had always mentioned a transfer for the Frenchman, in order to recover cash, finally the Culés could release the player under contract until 2026. He would arrive free in Brittany.

Quite a deal for the SRFC. Having left for Catalonia in the summer of 2016, Umtiti could therefore make a comeback in France with a club where there are several familiar faces. Those of Florian Maurice (sports director) and Bruno Genesio (coach). The defender should therefore leave Barcelona. A club where he won several titles but where he also had some physical problems (1 game played last year). In search of a new challenge, he will be keen to prove that he still has something under his feet in Rennes.