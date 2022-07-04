Menu
FC Barcelona: Andreas Christensen’s XXL release clause

After the free signing of Franck Kessié (25) from AC Milan, it is Andreas Christensen (26) who has just signed with the Blaugranas. The Danish central defender has left Chelsea and intends to shine in Catalonia.

Like Franck Kessié, he has an impressive release clause of 500 million euros. “The player will sign a contract until June 30, 2026 and his release clause will be set at 500 million euros” can we read in a press release from the Spanish club.

