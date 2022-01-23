FC Barcelona: Ansu Fati does not want to have surgery

Again injured in the femoral biceps, Thursday evening during the defeat of Barça in the King’s Cup against Bilbao (3-2), the young Catalan hopeful Ansu Fati must undergo a new operation. The problem is that the player would not want to have surgery. According to AS, this refusal would be due to the complications that the young 19-year-old winger had encountered during his last operation on his left knee, more than a year ago. At the time, the Spaniard, who was supposed to be out for only four months, had to undergo three additional operations and was out for almost an entire year.

Now that his knee is healed, it is the biceps femoris in his left leg that is the problem, and the player had already suffered an injury in the same place last November. For this injury, the club’s doctors want an operation, but Fati would prefer to avoid going back to a surgeon and would like to focus on recovery, which would keep him away from the pitch for 8 to 10 weeks and which would not guarantee that there is no not a new relapse. Barça’s medical staff and the player’s entourage are called for a new meeting on Monday afternoon to make a decision.