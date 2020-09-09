Home Sports football FC Barcelona: Antoine Griezmann lets go of his truths about Lionel Messi...
FC Barcelona: Antoine Griezmann lets go of his truths about Lionel Messi and his future

Antoine Griezmann spoke about his situation at FC Barcelona and his relationship with Lionel Messi for the first time since the episode of the Argentine’s true-false start. The Frenchman intends to stay at Barça and display a better technical understanding with the Pulga.

Times are turbulent at FC Barcelona but the worst has been avoided. Lionel Messi will not leave his club forever as he initially wished, cooled by the position of President Bartomeu who did not open the door to him despite his promises, as revealed by the Argentine player. For many observers, seeing Messi continue the adventure in Catalonia is bad news for Antoine Griezmann, whose technical relationship with the Pulga was far from satisfactory last season. If Messi stays, then Griezmann could leave, we could even read in the Spanish press.

For the first time since Messi’s real-false start, Antoine Griezmann spoke on the subject at RTL, and spoke of his agreement with his famous teammate. “Yes, it’s going well. We get along very well off the pitch. Afterwards, it’s like with Kylian (Mbappé), at the beginning I couldn’t find the passes. It took me a long time to find it. But it will come with Leo. I can’t wait to get there and have fun ”, slipped Griezmann, thus conceding his difficulties to flourish on the pitch with Messi.

Antoine Griezmann stays at Barça

He then assured that his future was written well on the side of Camp Nou despite the many rumors that flourish about him. “Yes, I don’t know why people invent destinations a bit to see if one day they will find. I am very well there, I have the confidence of the club and the coach. So I’m fine. It was a very complicated season for everyone, now we start again. “

Rejuvenated by his stay in the France team, Griezmann therefore leaves the knife between his teeth, determined to finally integrate fully into the game of FC Barcelona. Will he succeed under the orders of new coach Ronald Koeman? This is what he hopes. “I really want to know the new coach personally, even though I have spoken with him on the phone before, but it’s not the same face to face. I can’t wait to find the teammates and want to do everything to win trophies. It’s been a blank season, it’s been a long time for Barça, and I want to help my teammates to win. “ That is what is said.

