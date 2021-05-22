FC Barcelona: Antoine Griezmann’s magnificent scissor against Eibar in video

This Sunday, FC Barcelona won by the smallest of scores on the lawn of Eibar (1-0), on behalf of the 38th and final day of LaLiga 2020-2021. This success which allowed the Catalan club to secure its 3rd place was the work of a man: Antoine Griezmann (30 years old).

The French international was illustrated in a very good way by sending his strong foot the ball into the net of Yoel, the goalkeeper of Eibar, with a delicious scissor made from the left of the opposing penalty area. A feast for the eyes. Enough to end the season in style and fill up with confidence before focusing on Euro 2020 with the Blues.

[🎥 VIDEO – BUT] 🇪🇸 #LaLiga 😍 The jewel of Griezmann! 🔥 A perfect chisel that will surely offer victory to Barça!https://t.co/e2pi7jh0bp – beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) May 22, 2021