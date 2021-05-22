HomeSportsfootballFC Barcelona: Antoine Griezmann's magnificent scissor against Eibar in video
Sportsfootball

FC Barcelona: Antoine Griezmann’s magnificent scissor against Eibar in video

By kenyan

This Sunday, FC Barcelona won by the smallest of scores on the lawn of Eibar (1-0), on behalf of the 38th and final day of LaLiga 2020-2021. This success which allowed the Catalan club to secure its 3rd place was the work of a man: Antoine Griezmann (30 years old).

The French international was illustrated in a very good way by sending his strong foot the ball into the net of Yoel, the goalkeeper of Eibar, with a delicious scissor made from the left of the opposing penalty area. A feast for the eyes. Enough to end the season in style and fill up with confidence before focusing on Euro 2020 with the Blues.

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke