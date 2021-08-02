FC Barcelona are starting to get fed up with Ilaix Moriba

FC Barcelona still does not get along with the midfielder’s entourage and has given him an ultimatum.

On the sidelines of the Messi file, which logically attracts the attention of Barcelona fans and media, there is another thorny case to be resolved. And this one risks having a much less positive outcome than that of the Argentine star … For several weeks now, FC Barcelona has been trying to find an agreement with Ilaix Moriba, his 18-year-old midfielder, who was able to see several times with the first team last season. As indicated Mundo Deportivo, Blaugrana leaders are even starting to lose patience.

And for good reason, Joan Laporta and his men continue to hit a wall. Last Wednesday, a final offer was made … and there was no response. The player, who was already the highest paid player in La Masia history with a net million salary, has salary demands that the leaders do not want to match, especially at a time when sacrifices and efforts are required from the executives of the first team.

The file must be settled by Sunday

The newspaper explains that the Catalan staff has fixed an ultimatum in this case. If there is no positive outcome by next Sunday, he will drop and Moriba will be sold. The leaders believe they are doing what is necessary and listening, but believe that in the camp opposite, this is clearly not the case. They are even afraid that Rogon, the player’s agency, will take advantage of this situation to buy time and find a club for the young Spaniard. No offer has yet arrived on the table of Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany, but the pure product of the Blaugrana formation has a good odds in the Premier League in particular.

Barça’s offer was initially five years, before being lowered to three years as requested by the player’s clan, so that the latter could renegotiate a salary when he turned 21. But this is obviously not enough. A case that testifies to Barcelona’s financial difficulties, but above all to the new policy led by Joan Laporta which is based on prudence and very strict control of the wage bill. The current management does not want to explode the salary grid and potentially end up with other players who will come knocking on the door in the event of a flagrant increase of a teammate, or see undesirable members of the workforce with salaries consistent like Samuel Umtiti or Sergi Roberto. For Ilaix, we will therefore be quickly fixed.