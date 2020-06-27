FC Barcelona: Arnau Tenas extends until 2023

FC Barcelona is betting on young people. Another example with the extension of Arnau Tenas’ contract (19 years). The doorman whose contract ended in three days is now linked to the Catalan club until 2023. His new contract has an option of extension for two more years. Its release rate is fixed at € 100 million. Trained at La Masia, Arnau Tenas has played for the U19 this season and will be promoted to the ranks of FC Barcelona B in the next financial year.

“FC Barcelona and player Arnau Tenas of Juvenil A have reached an agreement to renew their contract, extending their ties with the Barça club for the next three seasons, until 2023, with two years to extend. Arnau Tenas signed his contract at the Johan Cruyff stadium in the presence of the manager responsible for Barça B, Xavier Vilajoana, and the technical secretary of professional football, Eric Abidal “, Barça wrote in a statement.