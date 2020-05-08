Home Sports News football FC Barcelona contacted FC Sevilla for Diego Carlos
FC Barcelona contacted FC Sevilla for Diego Carlos

Despite the Coronavirus crisis, FC Barcelona is already actively preparing for the future. The Catalan club is eyeing FC Sevilla central defender Diego Carlos.

The Covid-19 is, unsurprisingly, causing a financial crisis that will impact the football world and which should generate a different summer market than usual, with perhaps fewer transfers and especially less crazy sums. However, FC Barcelona continues to track world-class players in order to strengthen themselves qualitatively. So, after missing Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) and Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) last summer, Barca do not want to miss again.

Barcelona’s leaders are therefore working to find a quality player in central defence. The still unclear future of Jean-Clair Todibo and especially the situation of Samuel Umtiti, who is not part of the plans of the Blaugranas leaders, force the catalan high spheres to recruit in central hinge.

According to our information, fc Sevilla central defender Diego Carlos is on the shelves of Catalan decision-makers. The La Liga leader has made official contact with his Spanish counterpart to express his interest in recruiting the former Nantes player, who is open for sale. Arriving in June 2019, the Brazilian rock has directly established itself in Andalusia. In his first season, he played 25 games and scored 2 goals. Performances that have caught the eye of Barcelona’s emissaries as well as foreign teams, who have supervised him several times this season.

This is a clear step in Catalonia’s desire to strengthen itself in central defence. But the battle is likely to be fought for Barca, who will have to fight with Premier League fans, who are still paying attention to their performances. In any case, the Blaugranas will have to break their piggy bank for a player under contract until 2024 with Sevilla. As a reminder, the Andalusian club had paid 15 million euros to snatch Diego Carlos from the Canaries.

