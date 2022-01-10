FC Barcelona extends Samuel Umtiti!

Yet announced on the departure for months and months, Samuel Umtiti extended his contract with FC Barcelona until June 2026. With a salary significantly reduced.

This is information which, at first glance, may seem surprising. FC Barcelona has just announced that Samuel Umtiti (27) had extended his contract, which lasted until June 2023, by three years.

The 2018 world champion is now linked to the Blaugranas until June 2026! A small surprise since, for weeks or even months, Barça has been trying to find a way out for the former Lyonnais, who refuses the proposals one after the other.

A nice gesture

The latter did not enter into the plans of Ronald Koeman and the situation has not changed especially since the arrival at the helm of Xavi. What astonishment at this new long-term lease. Yes but here it is, to re-stack, the central defender has agreed to lower his salary considerably.

A gesture for which Joan Laporta and his teams publicly thanked him. A posture which also allows the residents of Camp Nou to be able to register their winter rookie Ferran Torres (21), arrived from Manchester City, thus entering the nails of financial fair play in La Liga.

El FC Barcelona y @samumtiti han llegado a un acuerdo para la ampliación de su Contrato hasta el 30 de junio de 2026. El defensa francés reduce parte del sueldo que iba a percibir en el año y medio que tenía de ContratoMás info 👉 https://t.co/ivEvLTeC2c pic.twitter.com/MecRoZ0iBs – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) January 10, 2022