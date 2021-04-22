FC Barcelona-Getafe: the official line-ups

After winning the Copa del Rey against Athletic Club on Saturday (4-0), FC Barcelona returns to La Liga this Thursday with the reception of Getafe. Ousmane Dembélé, late forfeit due to a problem in the pelvis, is added to the absentee list made up of Neto, Ansu Fati, Coutinho and Braithwaite. For the rest, it remains quite classic with the 3-5-2 seen last Saturday and where Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann are associated in front. Sergi Roberto replaces Sergiño Dest on the right.

FC Getafe, which plays its maintenance during these last days, presents itself in a device quite different from that which annoyed Real Madrid on Sunday. The attacking duo is completely changed, as is more than half of the defense. Damián Suárez takes him up a notch, while Carles Aleñá replaces Mauro Arambarri.

Team lineup:

FC Barcelona : Ter Stegen – Mingueza, Piqué, Lenglet – Roberto, De Jong, Busquets, Pedri, Jordi Alba – Messi, Griezmann.

Getafe: Soria – Iglesias, Djené, Chakla, Chema – Damián, Maksimovic, Aleñá, Cucurella – Kubo, Ángel.

¡Ya conocemos el once con el que saltaremos esta noche al césped del Camp Nou! 💪#VamosGeta# BarçaGetafe pic.twitter.com/uJzXhhljxJ – Getafe CF (@GetafeCF) April 22, 2021