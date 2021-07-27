FC Barcelona: Ilaix Moriba victim of racist insults on social networks

While his entourage is still in discussions with Barça management for a possible contract renewal, Hispano-Guinean Ilaix Moriba has been the victim in recent days of racist insults on social networks. Several hate comments refer to his skin color, others call on him to leave FC Barcelona due to these pending negotiations. The 18-year-old midfielder was keen to denounce these offensive messages on his Tik Tok account.

In the video shown by the Masia product on the social network, he can be seen sitting down shaking his head negatively as he reads the messages and writes in English “Social media checking” (Taking a tour on social networks in English). Then, as the offensive messages appear, we read in English: “Really?” (Truly ?).