FC Barcelona in a pinch for Amine Harit

FC Barcelona needs money and Jean-Clair Todibo appears to be the best potential sale in the next transfer market. On loan this season to Schalke 04, where he appears to be fully fulfilled, the French defender could stay in Germany. But for that, the Gelsenkirchen club will have to pay 25 million euros, the price of the option to buy the central. While the two clubs are in negotiations, during Barca’s conversations with Schalke 04, other names have emerged.

Mundo Deportivo reveals that several players from Schalke’s squad are being closely monitored by the Catalan club. One of them is midfielder Amine Harit, 22. This season, the Moroccan international midfielder has played 27 games, scored seven goals and provided seven assists for Schalke 04. By far the best of his three seasons in Germany. While Barca are keeping an eye on the Nantes-trained player, according to Catalan newspaper Schalke has no plans to sell the player, who on 11 December extended his contract until 2024. For its part, Barca have no intention of exchanging Jean-Clair Todibo and want to recover 25 million euros for the player at all costs.

