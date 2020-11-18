Home Sports football FC Barcelona: injury confirmed for Sergio Busquets
Sportsfootball

FC Barcelona: injury confirmed for Sergio Busquets

By kenyan

If Spain humiliated Germany this Tuesday evening for its sixth Nations League match of the season (6-0), it nevertheless lost Sergio Busquets to injury, a few days earlier against Switzerland. If the doctors had been optimistic by announcing three weeks of unavailability, FC Barcelona has just formalized this Wednesday through a communicated the injury of his 32-year-old Spanish defensive midfielder.

The diagnosis fell. He suffers from a sprained external lateral ligament in his left knee. The duration of his absence will depend on the progress of his injury. Information which should not, however, reassure Ronald Koeman who will have to work without his control tower for the next deadlines of Culés.

Related news

Kepa Arrizabalaga wants to leave Chelsea!

football kenyan -
In a situation of failure with the Blues and barred by Edouard Mendy, the Spanish doorman wants to pack up. Because he knows...
Read more

PSG: Abdou Diallo validates Leonardo’s comments on OM

football kenyan -
Last week, Leonardo suffered a lot of criticism after dropping a real bomb at the microphone of the Parisian club chain. “The other clubs...
Read more

Barça: the daring request of Luis Suarez which cooled the leaders

football kenyan -
After several years of good and loyal service, as well as numerous goals scored, Luis Suarez was pushed out by FC Barcelona last summer....
Read more
Load more

Trending

Former TPF star David Major rescued from the streets by charitable...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
Many Kenyans were shocked after photos of former Tusker Project Fame star David Ogola alias D Major circulated the internet on Monday November 16th. The...
Read more

Sefaz goes offline and prevents electronic invoice issuance

Tech news kenyan -
Sefaz issues NF-e (Electronic Invoice) and NFC-e (Electronic Consumer Invoice); system does not work in several states Sefaz, a system used by Finance Departments...
Read more

Jail me, impeach me, kill me, there’s life after death –...

News Alfred Kiura -
Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko has made it clear that he will not release funds to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services stressing out that he...
Read more

Former MP appeals for medical help after prolonged illness

News Stanley Kasee -
Ex-Kieni MP Nemesyus Warugongo has appealed to Kenyans and well-wishers to help him offset his medical bills that have accumulated for years. The lawmaker’s plight...
Read more

‘God will decide whether to forgive me or not’: the shocking...

World kenyan -
Noor is a human trafficker Image: Elham Noor Before getting on the boat to...
Read more

I’m so done employment – Ebru TV news anchor quits

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Ebru TV news anchor Diana Rachel has announced that she will no longer be working for the station as she is done with employment. The...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke