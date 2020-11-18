FC Barcelona: injury confirmed for Sergio Busquets

If Spain humiliated Germany this Tuesday evening for its sixth Nations League match of the season (6-0), it nevertheless lost Sergio Busquets to injury, a few days earlier against Switzerland. If the doctors had been optimistic by announcing three weeks of unavailability, FC Barcelona has just formalized this Wednesday through a communicated the injury of his 32-year-old Spanish defensive midfielder.

The diagnosis fell. He suffers from a sprained external lateral ligament in his left knee. The duration of his absence will depend on the progress of his injury. Information which should not, however, reassure Ronald Koeman who will have to work without his control tower for the next deadlines of Culés.

❗ COMUNICAT MEDIC | SergioEls Serveis Mèdics del Club han confirmat l’esquinç del lligament lateral extern del genoll esquerre🔗 All details: https://t.co/nZ2MHpJoPn pic.twitter.com/eKMMTGAm7M – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) November 18, 2020