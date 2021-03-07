FC Barcelona: Joan Laporta elected to the presidency

This Sunday took place the elections to appoint the new president of the Catalan club. And the socios elected Joan Laporta with more than 57.6% of the votes.

FC Barcelona finally knows its new president. This Sunday the members voted to designate the man responsible for leading their club for the next six years. After several heated debates, Joan Laporta, Victor Font and Toni Freixa would therefore finally know whether or not they were going to take the destinies of Barça. The first city was presented as the ultimate favorite of these elections. It must be said that his mandate between 2003 and 2010 was particularly brilliant with in particular the arrival of Ronaldinho from PSG or a victory in the Champions League in 2006 with Franck Rijkaard. Laporta was also at the origin of the glorious new cycle started by Pep Guardiola.

In front of him we found Victor Font the businessman of 48 years candidate supported in particular by a certain Xavi likely to breathe new life into the Blaugranas. Finally, Toni Freixa would embody continuity in a way. General secretary of the management under Bartomeu then spokesperson for FC Barcelona between 2010 and 2015, the 52-year-old lawyer remains anything but an unknown in the microcosm of Barça. After counting the ballots, the result fell late in the evening. Joan Laporta becomes the new president of FC Barcelona with more than 57.6% of the vote which represents more than 29,000 ballots just for the person concerned.

Joan Laporta, the providential man to straighten Barça?

In his program, Joan Laporta wanted to rely on Mateu Alemany at the general management of the club, and convince Lionel Messi to stay in Catalonia. At the same time, the main protagonist hoped to recruit stars from next summer and confirm Ronald Koeman in his duties as coach of the first team.

On the financial aspect, its objective remained clear: to find additional sources of income to clean up the accounts, in particular through the issuance of bonds. The new president of FC Barcelona will now get to work with his sights set on the knockout stages of the Champions League against PSG on Wednesday.