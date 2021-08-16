FC Barcelona: Jordi Alba is fed up with criticism

Despite the victory against Real Sociedad at home (3-2), FC Barcelona left side Jordi Alba retains a bitter taste of the first at Camp Nou this season. Appointed third vice-captain behind Busquets, Piqué and Roberto, the Spanish international (78 caps) was booed when the players entered the field by supporters, asking him to lower his salary to help the club overcome its crisis financial.

Barça number 18 was keen to answer questions from journalists in the mixed zone to clarify his relationship with the Catalan management. He affirms that his entourage is working on the file and that he would do anything to support the FCB in these difficult times: “What hurts me is that people are telling lies, I showed a lot of things in Barcelona. I can’t control what people think. I will give my all in this match, no one can doubt my commitment. My predisposition was to help the club from the first moment. My representatives and lawyers are in talks with the club. The desire to help the club and the commitment have always been there from the start ”, he said in comments collected by AS.