FC Barcelona: Josep Maria Bartomeu again in turmoil?

While we finally seemed to be heading for a happy ending between the Messi clan and FC Barcelona, ​​the Catalan club’s board of directors is said to be the subject of corruption allegations. FC Barcelona, ​​which was criticized for purchasing a company linked to a series of social media accounts that broadcast negative images against club personalities last February, seems to be singled out again.

Indeed, according to a report from the Spanish daily El Mundo, we learn today that the Catalans would have paid up to 600% more than the initial rate for the services of l3 Ventures, who was then employed to monitor the social networks of the Barcelona squad. The examining magistrate will therefore have to decide whether or not to follow up on the report and could go as far as asking the leaders of the Culés to account. With this new bombshell, the days to come should ultimately not be so pleasant in Catalonia.