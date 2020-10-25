FC Barcelona: Josep Maria Bartomeu could resign tomorrow!

Tomorrow, the FC Barcelona board will meet. On this occasion, Bartomeu and his leaders could resign.

Josep Maria Bartomeu, the president of FC Barcelona, ​​has been in the eye of the storm for a few months now. The detonation was heard this summer, during the final 8 in Lisbon and the stinging defeat against the future winner of the Champions League, Bayern Munich (8-2). Almost in the wake, the best player of the team, Lionel Messi, asked his leaders to leave.

La Pulga involved in particular its president, but after many twists and turns, the brilliant Argentinian decided to stay at least for a year. A motion of censure was then launched against Bartomeu concerning his management and the sports results which ensued. The motion of censure had collected many signatures and everyone was wondering if the president was not going to resign.

A resignation tomorrow?

This Monday is to be held a meeting of the board of directors of FC Barcelona to discuss the results of the past year. According to information from Sport, it could be that Josep Maria Bartomeu and its leaders resign.

This follows from the fact that the Catalan government (La Généralité de Catalogne) approved the holding of a referendum on November 1 and 2 to follow up on the motion of censure concerning Bartomeu’s management. He would therefore take the lead in order to avoid possible humiliation. This Monday’s meeting promises to be explosive … and decisive!