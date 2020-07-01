FC Barcelona: Juan Miranda returns to the club

Juan Miranda had left FC Barcelona last summer for two seasons on loan from Schalke 04. The defender trained at La Masia will only have done one since his loan was broken. The blaugrana club announced on Wednesday that its hope will soon return to Catalonia.

“FC Barcelona and Schalke 04 have reached an agreement not to make effective the second loan season of player Juan Miranda, who will return to Barça in the coming days”, said the FCB in a press release. The Spanish international Espoirs have played twelve games this season with the Ruhr club. An experience that will help him in his progress.