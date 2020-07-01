Home Sports News football FC Barcelona: Juan Miranda returns to the club
Sports Newsfootball

FC Barcelona: Juan Miranda returns to the club

By kenyan

Juan Miranda had left FC Barcelona last summer for two seasons on loan from Schalke 04. The defender trained at La Masia will only have done one since his loan was broken. The blaugrana club announced on Wednesday that its hope will soon return to Catalonia.

“FC Barcelona and Schalke 04 have reached an agreement not to make effective the second loan season of player Juan Miranda, who will return to Barça in the coming days”, said the FCB in a press release. The Spanish international Espoirs have played twelve games this season with the Ruhr club. An experience that will help him in his progress.

Related news

football

Arsenal responds to ASSE for William Saliba

kenyan -
Tonight, when Mikel Arteta had announced an agreement between Arsenal and Saint-Etienne, the Greens announced that defender William Saliba (21) could not finally...
Read more
football

Bayern: the first words of Tanguy Kouassi

kenyan -
It was expected, it is now official. Tanguy Kouassi (18) officially joined Bayern Munich after refusing to sign his first professional contract with...
Read more
football

Bayern Munich gets its hands on Tanguy Kouassi

kenyan -
Revealed this season at Paris Saint-Germain, the young central defender and midfielder Tanguy Kouassi will spin the English ... Or rather the German. ...
Read more
NewsConnie Mukenyi -

Furious youth storm MP’s event demanding he respects DP Ruto

Angry youth stormed Kesses MP Mishra Kiprop's event on Monday the 29th of June 2020, asking that he respects Deputy President William Ruto. Mishra was...
Read more
EntertainmentChuoyo Protus -

Churchill Show comedian, Kasee, passes on in Kinoo

Comedian at the Churchill Show, James Musyoki Kivindu, alias Kasee, has died. Churchill Show proprietor, Daniel Ndambuki, broke the news with a tweet about the...
Read more
NewsTracy Nabwile -

Ida Odinga clears the air about Raila’s illness

Following a lot of speculation on the health of ODM leader Raila Odinga, his wife Ida Odinga came out to clear the air. The family...
Read more
NewsAlfred Kiura -

Your deep pockets and influence will not save you – Kirinyaga...

Kirinyaga County Ward representatives have vowed to impeach their boss Anne Waiguru again days after she won her impeachment case. The MCAs led by the...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,726FansLike
3,495FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Millicent Omanga willing to offer Ksh 100K legal fees to woman...

News Laiza Maketso -
Jubilee nominated senator Millicent Omanga said she's willing to give the woman claiming Chief Justice David Maraga sired her child Ksh 100,000. One Mary Kwamboka...
Read more

New BBI report strengthens Ruto’s presidential bid

News Connie Mukenyi -
Deputy President William Ruto has dropped his earlier opposition of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) with the new report advocating for an expanded Executive. According...
Read more

Rudderless Barcelona’s title defense in the mud after frustrating draw with...

Sports News Chuoyo Protus -
Barcelona lost further ground in the La Liga title race after falling to yet another 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou. This was...
Read more

Terryanne Chebet quits another managerial TV job

News Connie Mukenyi -
Former Citizen TV news anchor Terryanne Chebet has quit from Metropol TV as General manager one year after she got the job. The celebrated media...
Read more

Kenyans accuse the ODPP of forestalling DJ Evolve’s case

News Chuoyo Protus -
Kenyans have come out to condemn the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) after it issued a statement regarding DJ Evolve’s case. In...
Read more

Middle class Chileans the new poor due to the pandemic

News Laiza Maketso -
For over three decades, middle-class Chileans enjoyed economic stability. However, the three months of the covid-19 pandemic has reduced many into poverty. Last year in...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke