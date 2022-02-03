FC Barcelona: Lionel Messi would have strongly advised Xavi not to recruit Xavi Simons…

Free of any contract next summer, the young Batavian has still not extended. Announced back to Barça, the Parisian midfielder should not return to Catalonia. And it would be a bit because of Lionel Messi.

At just 18, Xavi Simons has become one of Paris Saint-Germain’s hot spots. Arrived from FC Barcelona in July 2019, the Dutch midfielder seemed to be just a rookie intended to please a man Leonardo knows well: Mino Raiola. An agent with whom the Brazilian often collaborates. But over the years, Simons has distinguished himself among the Parisian U19s, especially with another Titi in the middle, Édouard Michut. A remarkable progression which has also earned several reproaches to Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentinian is accused of being stubborn with non-performing elements, but established only thanks to their salary status, among other things, within the club. Not enough to reassure fans of Simons when his contract ends next June. Moreover, rumors of a return to FC Barcelona quickly arose. And according to El Nacional, Mino Raiola has indicated to the Blaugranas that they have a chance to bring him back. Simons, a target that sticks to the profile sought by the Culés, namely that of a promising young person available at low cost. So if, in addition, he knows the house, it’s all good!

Simons wouldn’t have progressed according to Messi

Except thatEl Nacional claims Xavi won’t try to bring Simons back. When his leaders submitted this idea to him, the new Barcelona coach was thrilled at first. And then a certain Lionel Messi would have soaped the board of the young Batavian. Clearly, on the occasion of this dinner which caused so much talk in Spain, La Pulga would have simply advised its former partner not to recruit the midfielder.

The reason ? Messi would consider that Simons has not progressed one iota, both sportingly and humanly, since his departure from Barça. Simons is accused of believing himself to be stronger than he really is. “This lack of humility led him, at the time, to make the mistake of leaving Barça and it is the same one that is now wreaking havoc on PSG”, writes the Spanish media. The atmosphere promises to be tasty between the two men if the Dutchman learns the news.