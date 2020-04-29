Home Sports News football FC Barcelona: Marc-André ter Stegen's colossal demands
FC Barcelona: Marc-André ter Stegen’s colossal demands

FC Barcelona has a huge job ahead of us. In addition to having to significantly improve its relatively limited numbers, all with a very limited budget, Catalans also have to deal with some perilous issues within their workforce. The club seeks by all means to separate itself from certain elements to bail out the coffers, and at the same time, must manage the extension of several important players. This is the case of Lionel Messi, but also of Marc-André ter Stegen.

Both men are part of the trio considered intransferable by the management, alongside midfielder Frenkie de Jong. And if the discussions with the Argentinian have not really started yet, they have not necessarily started in the best way for the German doorman. And for good reason, the latter demands a salary equal to its importance in the workforce.

Onana, le plan B

Everyday life Marca unveils new information on this subject this Wednesday, and above all, gives the salary that the German wants to receive: 18 million euros net per season. An amount that would make him the second highest paid player in the squad behind Lionel Messi, slightly ahead of Luis Suarez. It must be said that the German doorman currently earns less than 5 million euros net per season, being among the lowest salaries of the Catalan squad. But the German’s demands are frightening the Barca management, who are already facing a maddening wage bill in these times of crisis.

According to the newspaper, the club would be optimistic as Marc-André ter Stegen’s priority would be to stay at Barcelona, but the latter does not intend to see his claims too down. Other clubs are on the lookout – we were talking about Bayern Munich recently – and the interest in former La Masia André Onana (Ajax) is as revealing as on the Side of the Camp Nou, we are beginning to envisage a future without Mats. Another headache for Josep Maria Bartomeu and Eric Abidal…

