FC Barcelona met Federico Bernardeschi’s agent

It is no longer a secret, FC Barcelona intends to activate during the next Transfer markets. But the Blaugranas still have to face their financial difficulties and therefore seek to strengthen themselves at a lower cost. In this context, Sport indicates that Mateu Alemany, general manager of the club, met the agent of Federico Bernardeschi (27) on the occasion of the Golden Boy Gala organized last Monday.

An informal and brief meeting, but which was still an opportunity to discuss the future of the Italian international, who will end his contract next June with Juventus. Bernardeschi, for his part, would like to extend with the Old Lady, but discussions have stalled, the club having notably asked him to lower his salary.