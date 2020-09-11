FC Barcelona: Miralem Pjanic can’t wait to do battle

Freshly arrived last night at Barcelona airport after his transfer in June for € 60 million from Juventus, Miralem Pjanic, who will discover the Spanish championship at 30 for the first of his career after having spent close to of a decade on Italian soil, under the Roman jersey then Turin, said he was extremely happy to join the Culés. When he arrived in Catalonia, the former Lyonnais wasted no time in putting on the Blaugrana jersey and thus spoke with the Spanish media as we learn from daily life. Sport.

The Bosnian midfielder has also been very impatient, saying that he expects only one thing: to play in his new colors. “It’s a very special day and I am very happy. I can’t wait any longer to meet my teammates because I really want to start the new season. I hope to help the team to win many titles. I am ready and I will try to do my best for this club. “