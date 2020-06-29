Home Sports News football FC Barcelona: Miralem Pjanic is a fan ... of Real Madrid
FC Barcelona: Miralem Pjanic is a fan … of Real Madrid

Closer and closer to FC Barcelona as Arthur Melo goes the opposite way towards Juventus, Miralem Pjanic (30) will breathe new life into his career. The Bosnian midfielder who has passed through FC Metz, Olympique Lyonnais, AS Roma, and Juventus will now discover a third league with La Liga. A competition he has often contemplated in the past since he is a fan of the Blaugranas’ rival, Real Madrid. In 2013 when he played at AS Roma, he explained it to the local media Oslobodjenje.

“I’m happy in Rome now, but I don’t know if I’m going to leave during the summer. If you ask me about my favorite team, I will tell you that I have always loved Real Madrid since my childhood. “ Wearing the number 5 like a certain Zinedine Zidane of which he is a fan, the player born in Tuzla will have to make forget these old declarations by showing himself performing on the grounds.

