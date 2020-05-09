FC Barcelona: Ousmane Dembélé has skipped a video conference

This should not play in favour of the reputation of Ousmane Dembélé (22 years) in Catalonia. The French international’s behaviour (21 caps, 2 goals) has often been subject to criticism from FC Barcelona observers since joining the Blaugranas in 2017 from Borussia Dortmund for a whopping 125 million euros.

El Confidencial revealed on Friday that the tricolour world champion did not show up for a video conference organised by Barca on April 14, during the confinement. Quique Setién, the Catalans coach, wanted to hear from each of his players. Ousmane Dembélé was the only FC Barcelona player missing. A new episode of the adventures of the former Rennes, currently injured and expected on Monday to carry out tests at Covid-19, Spain.