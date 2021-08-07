FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman also pays tribute to Lionel Messi

In addition to messages from former teammates on social networks, FC Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman paid tribute to his former player, who left free from any contract after the announcement of the non-extension by Barça. The Dutchman coached the six-time Ballon d’Or for just one season, during which they together won a Copa del Rey and were finalists in the Supercopa de Espana.

It is still difficult to tell yourself that you will no longer play for FC Barcelona. Thank you for everything you have done for the Leo club. I really enjoyed the season when we worked together. I am impressed with your work ethic and your desire to win, he said on his Twitter account.

Aun es difícil de asimilar que no jugarás más en el @fcbarcelona. Gracias por todo lo que has hecho por el club Leo. He disfrutado mucho la temporada que hemos trabajado juntos. Estoy impresionado por tu ética de trabajo y tu deseo de ganar. pic.twitter.com/gjoEcOnOZA – Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) August 7, 2021