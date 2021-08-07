HomeSportsfootballFC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman also pays tribute to Lionel Messi
FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman also pays tribute to Lionel Messi

By kenyan

In addition to messages from former teammates on social networks, FC Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman paid tribute to his former player, who left free from any contract after the announcement of the non-extension by Barça. The Dutchman coached the six-time Ballon d’Or for just one season, during which they together won a Copa del Rey and were finalists in the Supercopa de Espana.

It is still difficult to tell yourself that you will no longer play for FC Barcelona. Thank you for everything you have done for the Leo club. I really enjoyed the season when we worked together. I am impressed with your work ethic and your desire to win, he said on his Twitter account.

