FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman believes in Lionel Messi

This is the subject that has been shaking the supporters for a few weeks, will Lionel Messi extend to FC Barcelona? Free from any contract since July 1, the six-time Ballon d’Or will play the Copa América final on the night of Saturday to Sunday and it will probably be necessary to wait until the end of the competition for this subject to settle.

For his part Ronald Koeman, coach of Barça, said he was confident about the extension of his captain: ” I trust the president to solve this problem. It is important for the club and for La Liga that the best player in the world stays. Everyone must make an effort here », Reports Mundo Deportivo. ” Laporta told me to be calm, that they are working on the file, and we are convinced that it will be there for a few more years.. “