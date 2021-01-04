FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman calls for reinforcement!

With the only Martin Braithwaite as a forward striker, Barcelona are struggling and seem helpless. Ronald Koeman once again called for the arrival of a new one.

This Sunday evening, FC Barcelona won small against Huesca with the score of a goal to zero. The achievement was the work of Dutch international midfielder Frenkie de Jong, on a pass from Lionel Messi, the Pulga having just returned from an ankle injury. However, the attack of the Blaugranas has shown little inspiration.

Ousmane Dembélé was the holder, as was Martin Braithwaite. The Dane was little in sight and, at the end of the meeting, it was Antoine Griezmann who took his place on the green rectangle. It must be said that the Catalans are orphans this year of Luis Suarez, who left for Atlético Madrid and who enjoys himself with the Colchoneros. To the point of looking for a new attacker?

Depay still in the viewfinder?

This is in any case what reflected the statements of Ronald Koeman at the end of the meeting. ” It is not necessary to repeat what we said at the start of the season, that you need someone at the top to have more competition, to have more goals and more efficiency, but it depends on a lot of things “, did he declare.

A bad sign for Antoine Griezmann? What does the coach say? However, the Blaugrana leaders will have to activate this winter, while the hottest track still leads to Lyonnais, Memphis Depay, erected as a priority by Koeman last summer. The Barcelonans will they achieve their goals this time? It seems to be their coach’s deepest wish anyway.