FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman confirms he wants Memphis Depay

If there is still no concrete offer and therefore an agreement, the striker of Olympique Lyonnais Memphis Depay is the priority of FC Barcelona. It was Ronald Koeman himself who confessed this Tuesday in the Netherlands.

Jean-Michel Aulas and Juninho said it and repeated this Tuesday, on the sidelines of Montpellier-Olympique Lyonnais (2-1, 1st day of Ligue 1), there are no offers from FC Barcelona for Memphis Depay ( 26 years). We are therefore far from the agreement announced a little earlier in the day by the Dutch daily. By Telegraaf. Still, despite this status quo, the operation is well and truly underway.

Indeed, Ronald Koeman, new blaugrana coach, assured this Tuesday during an interview in the Netherlands, granted to Fox sports, that the OL striker was his priority. However, his message was clear: “We must first sell so that Memphis can come”.

Barça is blocked …

In short, as long as Barça has not settled the cases of Arturo Vidal (33 years old, leaving for Inter who, however, awaits the departure of Diego Godin to free up an extra-community place) and Luis Suarez (33 years old , who declined the Juventus option but still wants to look elsewhere), he will not be able to make an offer to OL for his international Oranje (54 caps, 19 goals).

Koeman is waiting for that. He made the arrival of his compatriot, whom he had under his orders in selection, as a priority, and has been for a long time. The former Mancunien, too, is leaving to join the coach in Catalonia. The soap opera should therefore last a few more days, or even until October 5.

