FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman does not have the same plans for Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembélé …

While Antoine Griezmann is in the rough, Ronald Koeman believes he can help him regain his best level. For Ousmane Dembélé, the Dutch coach has much less hope …

“It feels good, the coach (Didier Deschamps, Editor’s note) knows where to put me, I benefit from the confidence of the coach and my teammates”. Antoine Griezmann’s remarks at the Blues rally quickly made the rounds of the Spanish media, being interpreted as a spade against Ronald Koeman, his coach in Barcelona. The Dutch tactician is making an interesting start with his new club, and if players like Ansu Fati or Philippe Coutinho shine in these first games of the season, this is not the case for the French.

“We all have the right to speak. We know these things can happen. I spoke with Antoine yesterday and not because he spoke. We talked about his position and his performance. I told him that I’m looking for the best for the team and if I think his position is better on the right wing with more freedom … In the end, I decide for the good of the team. Each player must make the most of it ”, released the Batavian in a press conference Friday after being questioned about the world champion by Catalan journalists.

He appreciates Griezmann … less Dembélé

According to Mundo Deportivo, the coach of Barça is counting on the French. He is therefore a big fan of the Frenchman, and during the conversation between the two men, the coach asked him to take a step forward and free himself on the field. He believes that the former Atlético has a mental concern and not football. Quite the opposite of an Ousmane Dembélé, also quoted by the newspaper.

Antoine Griezmann’s demeanor and attitude in training or in the locker room are impeccable in the eyes of the former Dutch coach, as is his tactical intelligence. Clearly, Koeman believes he can get the best Antoine Griezmann back, and he considers that he can clearly become a decisive player for him. The Dutchman wants to help him regain his true level. However, he would have much less hope for Dembélé, who according to the Catalan newspaper “Lives in his world”…