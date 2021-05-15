FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman not worried about his future

Despite a contract that runs until June 2022, Ronald Koeman is not guaranteed to stay at FC Barcelona this summer. With for the moment only the Copa del Rey in the pocket this season, the Dutch technician has not necessarily fulfilled his mission and the La Liga title seems compromised. The Dutchman’s future is therefore at the heart of the news in Spain and the latter even had a meeting with his president Joan Laporta during the week. In a press conference, the former coach of the Oranjes therefore raised the subject.

“We talked about Barça, the team, the season, the latest results… We managed to talk to each other when the championship is over, said Ronald Koeman first before talking about his future. I feel very supported by the locker room. It’s always difficult, because there are starters and players who don’t have so many minutes. I always try to clarify things. ” The 58-year-old coach has therefore still kicked a little in touch, but the subject will often come back to the table.