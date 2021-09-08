FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman responds to attacks from Miralem Pjanic

Loaned to Besiktas for a season, Miralem Pjanic was not kind to his former coach at Barça, Ronald Koeman. The 31-year-old midfielder criticized him for not being interested in players who have less playing time, which he described as ” one of the crudest things i have ever seen, for me is a very big disrespect. “

Koeman replied to him on Wednesday. The Dutch coach thinks that “ it’s a bit of frustration on the part of the player, as I understand it. But in our way of playing, in our idea with the ball and without the ball, he lost the duel with the other midfielders. And that’s it, I wish him the best. It was complicated, we tried, we tried and we saw that there are other players better than him », He declared, reports Mundo Deportivo.