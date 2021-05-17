FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman’s strong message on Lionel Messi’s future

This Sunday, FC Barcelona officially said goodbye to the title of Spanish champion by bowing on his lawn against Celta de Vigo (1-2) during the 37th day of La Liga. This meeting was perhaps the last played by Lionel Messi (33) at Camp Nou, while the future of the Pulga, still scorer this Sunday, is more uncertain than ever and his contract expires next June. Asked about the Argentinian’s future at a post-match press conference, Ronald Koeman implored Leo Messi to stay at Barça.

“We hope not (by answering a question asking if it was Messi’s last game at Camp Nou, Editor’s note). He is still the best player in the world and he has shown it today too that playing without him is impossible. He scored 30 goals, he won many points for many years. Hopefully this story continues but that’s a question for Leo. If Leo isn’t there, who will score the goals? “, even let go of the FC Barcelona coach. Blaugrana fans are probably asking the same question as the Dutch manager.