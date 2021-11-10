FC Barcelona: sacred dilemma in sight for Samuel Umtiti

Case of conscience for Samuel Umtiti. While the arrival of Xavi could, obviously, allow him to reshuffle the cards at FC Barcelona, ​​a declared candidate for his transfer has come forward.

Storm under a skull. Samuel Umtiti (27) must surely be wondering what to do during the next winter transfer window. According to some sources, FC Barcelona asked its representatives to find him a way out in January, on loan or otherwise. With a few inquiries here and there. However, Xavi’s first speech in the Blaugrana locker room reassured him.

The new coach of the Catalan team has hinted to all the players that everyone is starting from zero in his eyes, even him. The most efficient and the fittest will play, in short. Words that gave balm to the heart to the international defender tricolor (31 selections, 4 achievements), explains Mundo Deportivo this Wednesday. Yes but now, despite everything, the competition is tough and the 2018 world champion, who has not played in La Liga or in the Champions League since the start of the season, knows it.

Benfica, an interesting project

It is in this context that an offer should soon arrive for him. Ace ensures that Benfica, deprived for several months of his international axial auriverde (2 capes) Lucas Verissimo (26), seriously injured in the knee last weekend, wishes to ask Barça for the loan of the former Lyonnais, under contract until June 2023. A flashback since Lisboners had already taken the temperature from the residents of Camp Nou last summer.

This time, the native of Yaoundé was able to gauge the challenge that awaits him. Benfica is in the fight for the title in Portugal (3rd one point behind the co-leaders, FC Porto and Sporting CP) and is playing his qualification in the round of 16 of C1 … against Barça in two weeks, in Catalonia. (5th day). An appointment which the Lusitanians, who would offer him a priori a starting place in a three-way defense, intend to take advantage to obtain the final agreement of the club. What will Samuel Umtiti say? The ball is undoubtedly in his court.