FC Barcelona: Samuel Umtiti mocks a Spanish journalist

For a few months now, French defender Samuel Umtiti has been at the heart of a soap opera in which he is the protagonist: will he leave FC Barcelona this summer? If he is considered undesirable by the management and the supporters also await his departure to reduce the wage bill and thus financially help the club. However, the 2018 world champion is not ready to leave Catalonia this summer.

While several media are monitoring his actions, Maria Garrido, journalist working for La Sexta and Antena 3, questioned the international tricolor on his arrival in Ibiza on the night of Sunday to Monday: “Umtiti has just arrived from Ibiza. I ask him if he thinks he has room in the team and he replies: “I have room in my car” (entering his) “.

