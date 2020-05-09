FC Barcelona: Samuel Umtiti’s terrible ordeal continues

Arriving at FC Barcelona in the summer of 2016 after a very convincing Euro, Samuel Umtiti quickly agreed everyone to form a solid hinge with Gerard Piqué. However, for the past two years, the former Lyon player has seen his body betray him and his situation is becoming more complicated by the day. Injured on Saturday, the central defender relapsed again.

Trained at Olympique Lyonnais where he quickly became a reliable element, Samuel Umtiti experienced a real turning point in his career in the summer of 2016. Following the injury of Jérémy Mathieu, the central defender will participate in the Euro which is organized in France and will take the pawn of Adil Rami during the competition to finish as holder. Despite a lost final against Portugal (1-0 after extra time), he will join FC Barcelona with whom he had committed a few days earlier. The experience will ideally go on for the first two seasons. He quickly became the starter in place of Javier Mascherano and won La Liga. He surfs this dynamic and competes in the 2018 World Cup with France and wins the competition. The rest is much more complicated. Much of the blame lies with its fragility.

However, when he was at Olympique Lyonnais, Samuel Umtiti was very reliable for his various coaches, be it Rémi Garde, Hubert Fournier or Bruno Génésio. As the Catalan newspaper reports Sport, the Yaounde native had only been out for 17 days due to injury while wearing the Gones jersey. The figure gradually increased during his adventure at FC Barcelona. In his first season with the Blaugranas, he had two small glitches at the start of the season. 24 days of absence, between September 19 and October 13, then 21 days for a thigh problem in November. Nothing very worrying since he was able to follow in the wake, with very nice performances in the key.

The turning point in 2018

The turning point came the following season with a muscle injury that will cause him to miss nine games from December 2017. Samuel Umtiti, who was injured for 47 days, will return at the end of January. At the end of the season in May, he will experience his first knee injury. He will be back after two weeks and will refuse to have surgery to participate in the 2018 World Cup with France. A choice that paid off as he won the competition and became the hero of the semi-final against Belgium (victory 1-0). However, his career will suffer. Returning late from the World Cup, he found himself in direct competition with Clément Lenglet. Initially a starter in Ernesto Valverde’s mind, he played the first six league games before injuring his knee again. Absent nine matches, he regained his starting place soon enough and participated in the clash against Atlético Madrid (1-1) but relapsed immediately.

This time, he’s on the sidelines for 83 days, the worst injury of his career. With 83 days off the field, he doesn’t return until February 2019 but it’s already too late. The final sprint of the season is launched and Clément Lenglet has proved that he has the shoulders to be the starter at FC Barcelona. Third in the hierarchy at the launch of the 2019/2020 season, he can’t turn the tide. Worse, he suffered two more injuries that left him missing 10 games. The arrival of Quique Setién allowed him to regain some playing time and he alternated with Clément Lenglet. However, that does not prevent FC Barcelona from trying to get rid of it. In search of cash, the Catalan club would like to get around 30 million euros in the event of the departure of the French defender. But with his injury this Saturday, a day after making his return to training, Samuel Umtiti is not going to settle his case.