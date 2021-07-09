FC Barcelona sends Ilaix Moriba to reserve

On February 13, Ilaix Moriba made his debut with the FC Barcelona first team, during the Blaugrana success against Deportivo Alavés (5-1) in La Liga. He was distinguished by an assist for Francisco Trincao, on the opening scoring. Immediately, the environment originating in Conakry seduced. Ronald Koeman offered him 18 appearances for his first pro half-season, at just 18 years old. But the blossoming of a young talent is often accompanied by greed. As he will enter his last year of contract at Barcelona (June 2022), Ilaix Moriba has been offered an extension from the Blaugrana. Originally represented by Stellar, the player recently moved to Rogon. His agent went the same way and it is therefore still Brais Lorenzo. But the negotiations drag on.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the midfielder will no longer play for the first team until an agreement has been reached to extend his contract. A blow of pressure from Barça which surprised the entourage of the player in full negotiation. Talks have gotten more complicated in recent hours, due to heavy demands from the player’s agents, sources at the club have confirmed. If Ilaix Moriba and his entourage refuse to comply with the conditions imposed by FC Barcelona, ​​which, as everyone knows, is going through a big financial crisis, it is very likely that the Hispano-Guinean nugget will be put on the market this summer. Under penalty of seeing him go free next year. Another hot issue to manage Ronald Koeman’s Barça.