FC Barcelona take an interest in Alvaro Morata

In search of a number 9 this summer, FC Barcelona could set their sights on a former Madrilenian, in the person of Alvaro Morata. Trained at Real Madrid and loaned by Atlético to Juventus this season, the Spain international is in a special situation. While Juventus will not be able to exercise its purchase option (45 million euros) and the Colchoneros will seek to part with it, the Blaugrana could take advantage.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the player’s agent would have good relations with Mateu Alemany and Ramon Planes, the new leaders of the Catalan club. An arrival from Morata would be much less expensive than the Haaland option and could therefore be a possible solution for the finances of Culés.