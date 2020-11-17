FC Barcelona: the crisp details of PSG’s offer for Neymar unveiled

After having recently mentioned the Neymar and Mbappé cases, the former Blaugrana leader returned in more detail to the negotiations with PSG concerning the Brazilian. Extracts.

Former member of the FC Barcelona management team under the direction of Josep Maria Bartomeu, Javier Bordas continued his media tour. Last Sunday, he declared that the Culés were on the verge of recruiting Kylian Mbappé for € 100 million in 2017 and that they had been very close to bringing Neymar back to Catalonia in 2019. However, Bordas had not entered details regarding Operation Neymar. What he did that night at the microphone of the Cadena COPE.

And the details are plentiful. Party in Paris with the Barcelona delegation, Bordas first clarified that the attempt made for Neymar was not only to satisfy Lionel Messi (the Argentinian was pushing for the return of his former teammate), while knowing that the negotiations would fail. No, Barça really wanted the international auriverde. And it played out little according to the ex-Catalan leader.

It was played at 20 M €

“It was to recruit him and he was very close to coming back. We managed to get PSG to make us an offer. In the end, it was played for € 20 million. Neymar’s father said he was ready to put them on, but in the end it complicated the operation. The offer we made was our maximum. In this story of the € 20 million, we thought that PSG would lower its proposal thanks to the pressure of the Neymar clan. But when Neymar’s father said he was putting them on, PSG then gave up on ceding him and Barça could not put more money ”, he said, before revealing the underside of the Parisian offer.

“The offer they made us was € 130 million plus Todibo, Rakitic and the one-year loan from Ousmane Dembélé. We offered € 110 million plus the two players mentioned and the loan from Dembélé. In the end, everything fell apart. We were very close to doing so. You know, Griezmann lives where Neymar lived. Neymar’s entourage even went so far as to call a neighbor (from this house) to find out if the house was for rent ”. The rest, we know it.

💰 “El @PSG pedía 130 más Rakitic, Todibo y la cesión de Dembélé “🤔” El padre de Neymar dijo que él ponía los 20 millones que faltaban pero al final no se hizo ” pic.twitter.com/gdxLzqSS9j – El Partidazo by COPE (@partidazocope) November 17, 2020