FC Barcelona: the culprits pointed out!

While leading 2 goals to 0, FC Barcelona had to share the points with Levante (3-3). A huge hiccup in the title race which did a lot of damage.

Yesterday evening, the start of the 36th day of La Liga was given by the match between Levante (14th) and FC Barcelona (3rd). A meeting supposed to allow the Blaugranas to take the lead in the standings and thus put a lot of pressure on their two rivals from Madrid. The Catalans also thought they had quickly folded the case in the 34th minute when Pedri scored the 2-0 goal, after an opener signed by Lionel Messi.

But the Culés have fallen into their trap again. Less than a quarter of an hour after the start of the second period, Levante had already caught up with Gonzalo Melero and José Luis Morales. Ousmane Dembélé then thought to give a definitive advantage to the Catalans in the 63rd minute, but twenty minutes later, Sergio Leon allowed his family to snatch the point of the draw (3-3). Once again, Ronald Koeman’s men had to share the points as they led by a large margin.

Messi and Sergi Roberto shot

Except this time it doesn’t work out at all. The reason is simple: to get your feet in the carpet three days from the end, facing 14th in the standings moreover, is unforgivable for the Spanish press. “One (candidate) less (for the title)”, title as well AS. ” Period “, assures his side Mundo Deportivo. Finally, Sport is the most offensive with a: “They rocked the championship”. Rants followed by uncompromising individual criticisms.

“Messi scored a nice goal and was behind the counterattack that brought Pedri’s goal. But we saw him miss a lot, lose balloons, without idea. If even the best player in the world doesn’t believe it, the rest of the team immediately gives up. Leo gave the feeling of not believing in this title of champion ”, can we read about Lionel Messi in the columns of AS.

But what about the comments received by Sergi Roberto (who came into play at the break)? “Bad because he still had a bad game. Guilty on the opposing first goal because he did not score Melero, he was then humiliated because Koeman chose to replace him in the 84th minute when he came into play after returning from the locker room. Dismayed by this change, Sergi Roberto deserved what happened to him. “

Ronald Koeman KO standing

Tackled from all sides, Barça players are not the only ones to take. At a time when his future in Catalonia is talking, Ronald Koeman has not really scored points. Recruited by Josep Maria Bartomeu, the Batavian would not be in the small papers of Joan Laporta. In any case, he is well aware that his case will be even more talked about after the big quack last night.

“As a coach I’m always the main responsible and I myself even wonder what we did at the time because we were talking about doing good things defensively and maintaining that intensity. But we didn’t. As a coach, I am touched. I didn’t expect a draw leading 2-0. Coaches are always questioned and I fully understand that I am being questioned. This is a difficult question (he was revived on his future) because we are disappointed with the result and we wonder what happened. It hurts. We must already assume this draw and it is already a lot. “ The Batavian and Barça are indeed KO.