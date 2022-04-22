FC Barcelona: the eventful evening of Gerard Piqué

Entangled in the Spanish Super Cup scandal, the Catalan defender had an eventful evening last night at the Reale Arena.

Injured in the quarter-final first leg of the Europa League in Frankfurt (1-1), Gerard Pique suffered from the left adductor. Not completely recovered from his injury, the emblematic defender of FC Barcelona agreed with his coach Xavi to be in the game last night against Real Sociedad.

Fourth in the Liga standings with only three points ahead of fifth before kick-off, the Blaugranas do not want to miss each other in the final sprint, otherwise they will miss the ticket for the Champions League. In order to put the odds on his side, Xavi therefore took the risk of aligning a Pique not 100%. In the end, Barça suffered, but they managed to win 1 goal to 0. A real breath of fresh air for the Culés.

Insults and throwing objects

On the other hand, Pique had a complicated evening. Physically, he complained about his adductor in the first period, forcing Eric Garcia to warm up. Hit in the knee in the second half, Pique played more minutes than expected with Xavi, in particular because of Araujo’s injury exit. Despite everything, Pique gritted his teeth before being replaced by Clément Lenglet ten minutes from time. But yesterday, number 3 culé especially received a very strong welcome from the public at the Reale Arena.

Implicated in the huge scandal of the Spanish Super Cup (eavesdropping of his conversations with the president of the Spanish federation have leaked), Pique was copiously whistled by the public. “Call Rubiales (the president of the federation, editor’s note)! Pique, call Rubiales! », could be heard in the stands. But everything could have degenerated since Pique was also the victim of object throwing. Stoic, the player was content to stare at the part of the public concerned. But nothing to make him tremble. “It gives him adrenaline, it’s a drug for him, in a good way”, Xavi explained later. It takes more to destabilize Pique!