FC Barcelona: the explosive revelations of Ariedo Braida on Paul Pogba and Erling Braut Håland

The former FC Barcelona advisor returned to the years spent in the Catalan club and on certain files.

Ariedo Braida is a face well known to FC Barcelona fans. The Italian worked for the Catalan club between 2015 and 2019, occupying a role of advisor in international scouting. Before being made redundant, his function was therefore to identify young people all over the world. But it is clear that his record is extremely poor at this level, and he was often mocked by supporters, who spoke of a fictitious job. He is now in conflict with Barça management.

In an interview with Marca, he also took the opportunity to settle accounts. “At first they didn’t like me, and at the end they disrespected me a bit. That’s how I see things. I have no doubts about my professionalism. That’s why with this litigation, I just want the respect I deserve. I still had two years on the contract and they fired me without any explanation. I hope that we will find an agreement before a trial and that we will all be happy ”, he first launched.

Barça didn’t want Pogba or Håland

He also took the opportunity to justify himself on certain issues, like Erling Braut Håland: “I didn’t have any responsibilities, they put other people in charge of recruiting. I studied several players and put names forward, like Håland, from Borussia Dortmund, when he was playing at Rosenborg. But at the club they told me no, that he didn’t have Barça’s profile. I suggested other names, in Italy, like Barella who is at Inter today, or Zaniolo from Roma. But I couldn’t do anything, I was put aside ”.

“An interest in Pogba? No, it’s not a lie. Albert Soler and I had been to Milan to reunite with the Juventus management, but despite the conversations there was ultimately no real intention to recruit him. I said he was a great player, I talked about it with Albert Soler, with whom I had a good personal relationship, but there too, professionally we were not able to work together because it didn’t was not allowed “, added the Italian, who also explained that he had no relationship with Josep Maria Bartomeu, the president. Some may therefore have regrets …

